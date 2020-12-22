2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel: The luxury of torque

Cadillac's latest Escalade has a 3.0-liter diesel engine option.
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is available with a diesel powertrain.
Two Escalade sizes are available. This is actually the shorter variant.
Those large, vertical taillights are all Cadillac.
The 3.0-liter I6 turbodiesel produces 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
The cabin is super nice.
The curved OLED infotainment screen is one of the best in the industry.
Rear-seat passengers get an infotainment setup, too.
The power liftgate reveals a generous cargo hold (if you fold the rear seats flat, that is).
All Escalades roll on 22-inch wheels.
