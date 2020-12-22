Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel: The luxury of torque

Cadillac's latest Escalade has a 3.0-liter diesel engine option.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is available with a diesel powertrain.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Two Escalade sizes are available. This is actually the shorter variant. 

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Those large, vertical taillights are all Cadillac.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 3.0-liter I6 turbodiesel produces 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The cabin is super nice.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The curved OLED infotainment screen is one of the best in the industry. 

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Rear-seat passengers get an infotainment setup, too.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The power liftgate reveals a generous cargo hold (if you fold the rear seats flat, that is).

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

All Escalades roll on 22-inch wheels.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more 2021 Cadillac Escalade photos.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel
