CarBahn Autoworks' BMW M8 is an 824-HP brute

This insane BMW M8 is Steve Dinan's latest creation.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
CarBahn BMW M8
This isn't any ordinary BMW M8.

CarBahn BMW M8
It's the BMW M8 tuned by CarBahn Autoworks.

CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn is led by famed BMW tuner Steve Dinan.

CarBahn BMW M8
Thanks to a bunch of new engine components, this M8 makes 824 horsepower on 93-octane fuel.

CarBahn BMW M8
It's incredible to drive.

CarBahn BMW M8
Lightweight 20-inch wheels are optional. 

CarBahn BMW M8
This badge is one of the only exterior changes.

CarBahn BMW M8
The interior is the same as any other M8.

CarBahn BMW M8
The eight-speed automatic transmission carries over, too.

CarBahn BMW M8
Keep scrolling for more photos of CarBahn's BMW M8.

CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
CarBahn BMW M8
