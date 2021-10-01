CarBahn Autoworks' BMW M8 is an 824-HP brute

1 of 29 CarBahn Autoworks
This isn't any ordinary BMW M8.
It's the BMW M8 tuned by CarBahn Autoworks.
CarBahn is led by famed BMW tuner Steve Dinan.
Thanks to a bunch of new engine components, this M8 makes 824 horsepower on 93-octane fuel.
It's incredible to drive.
Lightweight 20-inch wheels are optional.
This badge is one of the only exterior changes.
The interior is the same as any other M8.
The eight-speed automatic transmission carries over, too.
Keep scrolling for more photos of CarBahn's BMW M8.
