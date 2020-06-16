2021 BMW M5 is still a continent-crushing monster, and that's a good thing

BMW's 2021 M5 is largely the same old monster, but with a few more creature comforts.
Not that it needed much updating in the performance department, thanks to its 600-horsepower V8 and all-wheel drive.
That power figure jumps to 617 if you spring for the not-cheap-but-kinda-worth-it Competition package.
That package gets updated dampers and reworked adaptive suspension tuning as part of the 2021 update.
Also new is the front bumper, kidney grilles and lots of new gloss-black trim.
If you opt to go with steel brakes instead of carbon ceramics, you can now choose to have your calipers painted red or black.
Those carbon ceramic brakes aren't cheap at $8,500, but they do remove upward of 50 pounds of weight from the car.
Also new for 2021 is the 12.3-inch touchscreen inside -- a bump of just over 2 inches from last year.
Wireless Android Auto is also along for the ride.
The best part is that BMW is only upping the base price for the M5 by $800.