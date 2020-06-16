2021 BMW M5 is still a continent-crushing monster, and that's a good thing

  • 2021-bmw-m5-001
  • 2021-bmw-m5-002
  • 2021-bmw-m5-003
  • 2021-bmw-m5-004
  • 2021-bmw-m5-005
  • 2021-bmw-m5-006
  • 2021-bmw-m5-007
  • 2021-bmw-m5-008
  • 2021-bmw-m5-009
  • 2021-bmw-m5-010
  • 2021-bmw-m5-011
  • 2021-bmw-m5-012
  • 2021-bmw-m5-013
  • 2021-bmw-m5-014
  • 2021-bmw-m5-015
  • 2021-bmw-m5-016
  • 2021-bmw-m5-017
  • 2021-bmw-m5-018
  • 2021-bmw-m5-019
  • 2021-bmw-m5-020
  • 2021-bmw-m5-021
  • 2021-bmw-m5-022
  • 2021-bmw-m5-023
  • 2021-bmw-m5-024
  • 2021-bmw-m5-025
  • 2021-bmw-m5-026
  • 2021-bmw-m5-027
  • 2021-bmw-m5-028
  • 2021-bmw-m5-029
  • 2021-bmw-m5-030
  • 2021-bmw-m5-031
  • 2021-bmw-m5-032
  • 2021-bmw-m5-033
  • 2021-bmw-m5-034
  • 2021-bmw-m5-035
  • 2021-bmw-m5-036
  • 2021-bmw-m5-037
  • 2021-bmw-m5-038
  • 2021-bmw-m5-039
  • 2021-bmw-m5-040
  • 2021-bmw-m5-041
  • 2021-bmw-m5-042
  • 2021-bmw-m5-043
  • 2021-bmw-m5-044
  • 2021-bmw-m5-045
  • 2021-bmw-m5-046

2021 BMW M5

BMW's 2021 M5 is largely the same old monster, but with a few more creature comforts.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 46

Not that it needed much updating in the performance department, thanks to its 600-horsepower V8 and all-wheel drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 46

That power figure jumps to 617 if you spring for the not-cheap-but-kinda-worth-it Competition package.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 46

That package gets updated dampers and reworked adaptive suspension tuning as part of the 2021 update.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 46

Also new is the front bumper, kidney grilles and lots of new gloss-black trim.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 46

If you opt to go with steel brakes instead of carbon ceramics, you can now choose to have your calipers painted red or black.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 46

Those carbon ceramic brakes aren't cheap at $8,500, but they do remove upward of 50 pounds of weight from the car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 46

Also new for 2021 is the 12.3-inch touchscreen inside -- a bump of just over 2 inches from last year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 46

Wireless Android Auto is also along for the ride.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 46

The best part is that BMW is only upping the base price for the M5 by $800.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
11
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
12
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
13
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
14
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
15
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
16
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
17
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
18
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
19
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
20
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
21
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
22
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
23
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
24
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
25
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
26
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
27
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
28
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
29
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
30
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
31
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
32
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
33
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
34
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
35
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
36
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
37
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
38
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
39
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
40
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
41
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
42
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
43
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
44
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
45
of 46
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
46
of 46
Now Reading

2021 BMW M5 is still a continent-crushing monster, and that's a good thing

Up Next

Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks
Range Rover Fifty celebrates the luxury SUV's golden anniversary

Range Rover Fifty celebrates the luxury SUV's golden anniversary

by
2021 BMW M5 still packs brute force into a very usable package

2021 BMW M5 still packs brute force into a very usable package

by
SUVs likely contribute to higher pedestrian fatality rate, study shows

SUVs likely contribute to higher pedestrian fatality rate, study shows

by
Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets Chevy Corvette gear

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets Chevy Corvette gear

by
Ford Bronco will finally debut on July 9, OJ's birthday

Ford Bronco will finally debut on July 9, OJ's birthday

by