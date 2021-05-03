2021 BMW M4 is always up for a good time

With 473 horsepower on tap, how could it not be?

2021 BMW M4
1 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. 

2021 BMW M4
2 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Yes, the 2021 BMW M4 carries some… unique styling notes that generate buzz on both sides of the aisle.

2021 BMW M4
3 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But by laser-focusing on something so trivial, you might gloss over an important point: The M4 is really, really, really good.

2021 BMW M4
4 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Better than BMW's ubiquitous sports coupe has been in years, in fact, no matter what they call it.

2021 BMW M4
5 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The BMW M4 possesses so much character for a performance coupe that it's hard to even look at anything else.   

2021 BMW M4
6 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Competitors like the Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS5 are a little long in the tooth and due for replacements.  

2021 BMW M4
7 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV is only available as a sedan, and it's a little harsh for daily use.

2021 BMW M4
8 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That puts the M4 in quite the sweet spot, offering incredible performance without forgetting that day-to-day life shouldn't be a punishment. 

2021 BMW M4
9 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You'll get used to the front end, I promise.

2021 BMW M4
10 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 BMW M4.

2021 BMW M4
11 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
12 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
13 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
14 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
15 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
16 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
17 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
18 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
19 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
20 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
21 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
22 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
23 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
24 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M4
25 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
