2021 BMW M4 is always up for a good time

With 473 horsepower on tap, how could it not be?
Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Yes, the 2021 BMW M4 carries some… unique styling notes that generate buzz on both sides of the aisle.
But by laser-focusing on something so trivial, you might gloss over an important point: The M4 is really, really, really good.
Better than BMW's ubiquitous sports coupe has been in years, in fact, no matter what they call it.
The BMW M4 possesses so much character for a performance coupe that it's hard to even look at anything else.
Competitors like the Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS5 are a little long in the tooth and due for replacements.
Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV is only available as a sedan, and it's a little harsh for daily use.
That puts the M4 in quite the sweet spot, offering incredible performance without forgetting that day-to-day life shouldn't be a punishment.
You'll get used to the front end, I promise.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 BMW M4.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.