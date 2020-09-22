2021 BMW M3 marks the return of the king, hopefully

Here it is, the 2021 BMW M3.
Yes, it gets the highly controversial new grille.
Honestly, it's growing on me, though.
It looks a lot better than the M4 coupe, if you ask me.
The sedan just pulls the look off better.
Plus the green color is killer!
The interior is pretty familiar, but the M3 gets some wild new seats with built-in head restraints.
The badge lights up. Yeah.
The first M3s will reach the US in March of next year. The Competition models will wait until the summer of 2021.
