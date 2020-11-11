2021 BMW 540i xDrive keeps it comfortable

There's plenty of sporting pretension hidden in the latest Fiver, but there's a lot of luxury between it and you.
For nearly 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has stood as a midsize sedan that doesn't scrimp on luxury while offering a pretty engaging drive along the way.
Recent generations have perhaps pushed a bit further into luxury than "Ultimate Driving Machine" nerds might want, but taking a spin in the 2021 BMW 540i shows me that BMW is still emphasizing both parts of the equation.
Most of the major players in the 2021 BMW 5 Series' segment are well known.
However, there's a new player in town: the 2021 Genesis G80.
This Korean sedan is absolutely stunning as a pure luxury car, and it absolutely mollywhops the Bimmer on price, with fully loaded examples commanding about $69,000 (nice)
It lacks the cachet of a Roundel on the hood, sure, but don't throw the baby out with the bathwater just because its provenance isn't Teutonic.
The 2021 BMW 540i xDrive isn't just a luxury car.
I mean, sure, that's what it is -- and when it comes to being luxurious, it excels -- but it's a bit more than a one-dimensional qualifier like that.
With a few button presses, this straight-six sedan picks up a sportier nature that makes for quite an engaging experience if there are a few curves between Points A and B.
