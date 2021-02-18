2021 BMW 530e: The plug-in 5 Series gets a refresh

The plug-in hybrid 5 Series gets a little more power for 2021.

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The BMW 5 Series gets a light midcycle refresh for 2021.

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Seen here in plug-in hybrid form, the 530e has a slightly larger front grille, adaptive LED headlights and is 1.2 inches longer overall. 

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 530e is powered by a four-cylinder gas engine augmented by an electric motor for a total of 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, a gain of 40 hp over the 2020 model. 

2021 BMW 530e
BMW

A a 12-kilowatt-hour battery can store enough electrons for 21 miles of all-electric range. 

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert are standard.

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

However, things like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist with side-collision avoidance, front cross-traffic alert and an emergency stop assist are part of the $1,700 Driving Assistance Plus Package. 

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The optional Back-Up Assistant technology records the last 50 yards driven at speeds below 20 mph hour and can then reverse the car along that same path.

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Extended Traffic Jam Assist allows drivers to go hands-free, though not attention-free, at speeds below 37 mph.

2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow

This tester shown here tops out at over $70,000, including $995 for destination.

2021 BMW 530e
BMW

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 BMW 530e.

2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 BMW 530e
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
2021 BMW 530e
BMW
