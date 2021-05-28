2021 BMW 430i Convertible is an open-air good time

BMW's base-trim compact convertible is stylish, efficient and not too expensive.

2021 BMW 430i Convertible
Sometimes, base models exist almost as filler, meant to whet appetites on the path to better-equipped (and, for the automaker, higher-margin) variants. 

But not the 2021 BMW 430i Convertible.

Despite being the low rung on the ladder, this four-seat drop-top is a fully fleshed-out summer machine that's mighty rewarding on both road trips and unnecessarily quick blasts down twisty forest roads.

The 2021 BMW 430i Convertible's starting price of $54,095 (including $995 for destination) isn't too shabby.

But, going heavy on the options can send the window sticker north of my tester's already lofty $67,220 price tag.  

Throw in a couple good ones like the M Sport Package and the Premium Package and you can walk away with a damned solid and efficient sporty convertible for under $60,000.

That's not too bad, all things considered.

With updates pending for its two largest competitors, the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, the Bimmer is the freshest compact droptop on the block at the moment.

Throw in a great blend of driving dynamics and comfortable cruising, and you've got quite the compelling package just in time for summer.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the BMW 430i Convertible.

