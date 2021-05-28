2021 BMW 430i Convertible is an open-air good time

BMW's base-trim compact convertible is stylish, efficient and not too expensive.
Sometimes, base models exist almost as filler, meant to whet appetites on the path to better-equipped (and, for the automaker, higher-margin) variants.
But not the 2021 BMW 430i Convertible.
Despite being the low rung on the ladder, this four-seat drop-top is a fully fleshed-out summer machine that's mighty rewarding on both road trips and unnecessarily quick blasts down twisty forest roads.
The 2021 BMW 430i Convertible's starting price of $54,095 (including $995 for destination) isn't too shabby.
But, going heavy on the options can send the window sticker north of my tester's already lofty $67,220 price tag.
Throw in a couple good ones like the M Sport Package and the Premium Package and you can walk away with a damned solid and efficient sporty convertible for under $60,000.
That's not too bad, all things considered.
With updates pending for its two largest competitors, the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, the Bimmer is the freshest compact droptop on the block at the moment.
Throw in a great blend of driving dynamics and comfortable cruising, and you've got quite the compelling package just in time for summer.
