2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible: Losing the roof didn't make it prettier

The new 4 Series is nothing if not polarizing, but it'll likely be great to drive.
Especially in the newly debuted Convertible form.
The 2021 Convertible ditches the previous model's folding hardtop.
And instead goes back to a lighter and simpler soft top.
How much lighter?
Try 40% lighter than the outgoing hardtop version
BMW also claims it's quieter, more thermally insulating and offers more headroom.
Only 0.2-inch of extra headroom, though, but with the top down that hardly matters.
The new 4 Series Convertible will hit dealers in RWD form in March.
Those buyers who require AWD will have to wait until July.