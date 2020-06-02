2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

Meet the 2021 BMW 4 Series models.
That's the M440i xDrive on the left and the 430i on the right.
The most controversial part of the new 4 Series is its huge grille.
The interior sure looks nice, though, with lots of cabin tech.
But yeah, that grille. Yeesh.
The rear three-quarter view looks nice though, with a tapered roofline not unlike that of the 8 Series.
My eyes!
Oh yeah, the grille looks even worse with a big ol' front plate.
The new 4 Series will arrive in October 2020.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 BMW 4 Series.