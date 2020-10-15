2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is less powerful but still a stunner

Bentley's flagship luxury sedan gets a new V8 engine option to slot below the existing W12.

The supremely lovely Bentley Flying Spur gains a new V8 engine option for 2021.

The twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 makes 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, down from the W12 Spur's 626 hp and 664 lb-ft.

Bentley says the V8 takes 4.0 seconds to hit 60 mph and will reach a top speed of 197 mph; 0.3 second and 10 mph down from the W12.

Quad exhaust tips and some fender badges are the only visual distinguishers.

The pictured Flying Spur has the Blackline package, which blacks out all of the exterior trim, as well as a Styling Specification that adds carbon-fiber splitters and side skirts.

The interior is basically the same as the W12 Spur, with tons of available leather colors and trim options.

20-inch wheels are standard, and these awesome 22s are an option.

Like the W12 model, the Flying Spur V8 gets all-wheel drive and air suspension as standard.

Optional features include four-wheel steering and Bentley's 48-volt active anti-roll system.

The Flying Spur V8 will start at $198,725, making it $20,700 cheaper than the W12 model.

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8.

