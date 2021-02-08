Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Audi SQ5 has power and poise but lacks an edge

The Audi SQ5 packs lots of power, great tech and sharp style.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This green guy is the 2021 Audi SQ5.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That's District Green in Audi-speak.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The SQ5 is a more performance-oriented version of the Audi Q5 crossover.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A turbocharged V6 produces 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is nicely appointed, but pretty drab and gray.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can get 21-inch wheels on the SQ5.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Audi's new MIB 3 infotainment tech is great.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

So is the available Virtual Cockpit option.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The SQ5 is also available in a Sportback body style, which is slightly better-looking than the standard SUV you see here.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for more 2021 Audi SQ5 photos.

2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi SQ5
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
