The Audi SQ5 packs lots of power, great tech and sharp style.
This green guy is the 2021 Audi SQ5.
That's District Green in Audi-speak.
The SQ5 is a more performance-oriented version of the Audi Q5 crossover.
A turbocharged V6 produces 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
The interior is nicely appointed, but pretty drab and gray.
You can get 21-inch wheels on the SQ5.
Audi's new MIB 3 infotainment tech is great.
So is the available Virtual Cockpit option.
The SQ5 is also available in a Sportback body style, which is slightly better-looking than the standard SUV you see here.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more 2021 Audi SQ5 photos.
Discuss: 2021 Audi SQ5 has power and poise but lacks an edge
