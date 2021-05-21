2021 Audi RS6 Avant is the ultimate practical performer

Want your haul your cargo and other stuff, too? You can't do much better than Audi's remarkable RS6 Avant.
This is the Audi RS6 Avant!
It is a 591-horsepower swagger-wagon.
Yes, you read that right: 591 horsepower from a 4.0-liter turbocharged engine.
All in this wonderfully sophisticated, yet aggressive package.
Twenty-two-inch wheels and tires at all four corners deliver endless grip.
Giant brakes with bright calipers deliver all the stopping power you need.
And of course you've got all that wagon practicality.
The interior is dark and calm but polished.
Dry, open carbon fiber abounds.
If you're in search of adventure and have a long haul to get there, few better options exist than this.
