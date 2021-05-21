2021 Audi RS6 Avant is the ultimate practical performer

Want your haul your cargo and other stuff, too? You can't do much better than Audi's remarkable RS6 Avant.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the Audi RS6 Avant!

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
It is a 591-horsepower swagger-wagon. 

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
Yes, you read that right: 591 horsepower from a 4.0-liter turbocharged engine.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
All in this wonderfully sophisticated, yet aggressive package.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
Twenty-two-inch wheels and tires at all four corners deliver endless grip.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
Giant brakes with bright calipers deliver all the stopping power you need. 

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
And of course you've got all that wagon practicality.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
The interior is dark and calm but polished. 

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
Dry, open carbon fiber abounds. 

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
If you're in search of adventure and have a long haul to get there, few better options exist than this. 

2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
2021 Audi RS6 Avant
