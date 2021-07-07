/>

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback dons new Ascari Launch Edition duds

This is one seriously nice shade of blue.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
1 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Say hello to the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
2 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Sportback means functional -- that whole hatch lifts up.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
3 of 22 Audi

The interior of this one is wrapped in Alcantara suede.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
4 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

All A5/S5/RS5 models get new headlights this year.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
5 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These 20-inch wheels are pretty aggressive.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
6 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The exhaust pipes are larger for 2021, too.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
7 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This RS5 is the new Ascari Launch Edition.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
8 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That Ascari Blue paint is awesome.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
9 of 22 Audi

Sadly, the Ascari pack pushes the RS5's price to nearly $100,000.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
10 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this RS5 Sportback.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
11 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
12 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
13 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
14 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
15 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
16 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
17 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
18 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
19 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
20 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
21 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
22 of 22 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
12 Marvel movies that never made it

More Galleries

12 Marvel movies that never made it

12 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

More Galleries

Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

4 Photos
Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

More Galleries

Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

10 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos