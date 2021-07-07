2021 Audi RS5 Sportback dons new Ascari Launch Edition duds

This is one seriously nice shade of blue.
Say hello to the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback.
Sportback means functional -- that whole hatch lifts up.
The interior of this one is wrapped in Alcantara suede.
All A5/S5/RS5 models get new headlights this year.
These 20-inch wheels are pretty aggressive.
The exhaust pipes are larger for 2021, too.
This RS5 is the new Ascari Launch Edition.
That Ascari Blue paint is awesome.
Sadly, the Ascari pack pushes the RS5's price to nearly $100,000.
