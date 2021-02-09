2021 Audi E-Tron GT quattro and RS E-Tron GT make production-ready debut

This is Audi's new electric-performance flagship, the 2021 RS E-Tron GT.
The RS model debuts alongside the standard E-Tron GT quattro, both beginning production in Spring 2021.
The electric sport sedan doesn't look much different from the concept car we saw at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2018.
Two motors power the electric Quattro system with up to 590 horsepower between them for the RS model.
The E-Tron GT features active aerodynamics hidden in the front end that contribute to its slippery 0.24 drag coefficient -- on par with Tesla's Model S.
RS models also feature a standard air suspension that can adjust its height to balance performance, comfort and aero-efficiency as needed.
With its 85 kWh of usable battery, Audi estimates that the E-Tron GT will cruise for about 298 miles on Europe's WLPT test cycle. Expect that number to drop when put through the more stringent US EPA cycle.
With the Tesla Model S boasting up to 390 EPA-estimated miles per charge, the E-Tron GT will be facing an uphill battle when it arrives later this year.
The automaker is betting that customers will prefer its more luxurious appointment, Audi Sport-tuned performance and ultra-high-speed charging to the Tesla's range.
For more information about the 2021 Audi E-Tron GT quattro and the RS E-Tron GT, check out our First Look. You're also welcome to keep scrolling for even more photos.
