2021 Audi Q5 can be had one of three ways

In addition to the usual gas-powered Q5 and its sporty SQ5 sibling, there's now a plug-in hybrid that splits the difference.
The 2021 Audi Q5 should do pretty darn well, because it takes enhancements from across the lineup and integrates them in a way that should definitely broaden the crossover's appeal.
From a style perspective, nothing should seem all that revolutionary.
New OLED taillights can change their brightness and pattern depending on how close a tailgater is to the rear end.
The base model wields a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-4 gas engine that produces 261 horsepower (13 more than before) and 273 pound-feet of torque, coupled to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
A new plug-in hybrid model sandwiches an electric motor between the 2.0-liter I4 and its seven-speed dual-clutch, boosting net output to 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.
At the top of the lineup is the SQ5, which is specifically positioned as the most engaging Q5 variant.
Under the hood remains a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, which puts out 349 hp and 369 lb-ft, but it mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission that's a bit better suited for the V6's torque.
All three variants of the 2021 Audi Q5 are slated to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Audi Q5.
