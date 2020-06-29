2021 Audi Q5 can be had one of three ways

In addition to the usual gas-powered Q5 and its sporty SQ5 sibling, there's now a plug-in hybrid that splits the difference.

1 of 14
Audi

The 2021 Audi Q5 should do pretty darn well, because it takes enhancements from across the lineup and integrates them in a way that should definitely broaden the crossover's appeal.  

Read the article
2 of 14
Audi

From a style perspective, nothing should seem all that revolutionary.    

Read the article
3 of 14
Audi
Read the article
4 of 14
Audi

New OLED taillights can change their brightness and pattern depending on how close a tailgater is to the rear end.

Read the article
5 of 14
Audi

The base model wields a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-4 gas engine that produces 261 horsepower (13 more than before) and 273 pound-feet of torque, coupled to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard all-wheel drive.     

Read the article
6 of 14
Audi

A new plug-in hybrid model sandwiches an electric motor between the 2.0-liter I4 and its seven-speed dual-clutch, boosting net output to 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.     

Read the article
7 of 14
Audi

At the top of the lineup is the SQ5, which is specifically positioned as the most engaging Q5 variant. 

Read the article
8 of 14
Audi

Under the hood remains a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, which puts out 349 hp and 369 lb-ft, but it mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission that's a bit better suited for the V6's torque.      

Read the article
9 of 14
Audi

All three variants of the 2021 Audi Q5 are slated to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Read the article
10 of 14
Audi

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Audi Q5.

Read the article
11 of 14
Audi
Read the article
12 of 14
Audi
Read the article
13 of 14
Audi
Read the article
14 of 14
Audi
Read the article
2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

41 Photos
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
2021 Audi Q5 can be had one of three ways

2021 Audi Q5 can be had one of three ways

14 Photos
2020 BMW X6 M Competition: Big time performance and luxury

2020 BMW X6 M Competition: Big time performance and luxury

75 Photos
The final Bentley Mulsanne has rolled off the production line

The final Bentley Mulsanne has rolled off the production line

8 Photos
The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art

The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art

21 Photos
2020 Lexus GX 460: Refreshingly old-school

2020 Lexus GX 460: Refreshingly old-school

19 Photos