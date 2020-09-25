Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

Audi is introducing a new version of its popular Q5 SUV for 2021, the Q5 Sportback.
Inside, you get an airy, high-tech interior, typical of Audi.
Separating the Q5 Sportback from the standard Q5 is a more sloping roofline.
Up front is a large, single-frame grill, a hallmark of Audi.
This vehicle's interior looks super premium and well thought out.
The new Q5 Sportback is blessed with dramatic proportions.
The Q5 Sportback's optional backseat slides fore and aft, plus its backrest is adjustable for extra comfort.
This S-Line model is painted a color called Ultra Blue and, man, is it pretty.
Here you can see how much the Q5 Sportback's roof slopes.
