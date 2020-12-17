Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Audi Q5 has a compelling plug-in powertrain option

Audi's updated Q5 can be had with plug-in power.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Audi's Q5 SUV gets a midcycle refresh for the 2021 model year.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The update includes an exterior refresh with new headlamps, bumper and grille.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 2021 Q5 will be available in standard and plug-in hybrid variants, along with the sporty SQ5. 

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The plug-in, seen here, features up to 19 miles of electric range from a 2.5-hour Level 2 charge.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Audi estimates most drivers will average about 50 miles per gallon equivalent with regular recharges and average driving habits.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Charge more frequently or take shorter trips and it's fairly easy to exceed that estimate.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Audi's Pre-Sense driver-assistance tech is standard across the lineup.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Q5 was already a strong foil to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC; the 2021 updates serve to keep the crossover competitive.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The extra filler door for the charging port is the only way to visually tell a plug-in Q5 from its siblings.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Audi Q5 55 E TFSI Quattro or check out our first drive review of the plug-in hybrid.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
