Audi's updated Q5 can be had with plug-in power.
Audi's Q5 SUV gets a midcycle refresh for the 2021 model year.
The update includes an exterior refresh with new headlamps, bumper and grille.
The 2021 Q5 will be available in standard and plug-in hybrid variants, along with the sporty SQ5.
The plug-in, seen here, features up to 19 miles of electric range from a 2.5-hour Level 2 charge.
Audi estimates most drivers will average about 50 miles per gallon equivalent with regular recharges and average driving habits.
Charge more frequently or take shorter trips and it's fairly easy to exceed that estimate.
Audi's Pre-Sense driver-assistance tech is standard across the lineup.
The Q5 was already a strong foil to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC; the 2021 updates serve to keep the crossover competitive.
The extra filler door for the charging port is the only way to visually tell a plug-in Q5 from its siblings.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Audi Q5 55 E TFSI Quattro or check out our first drive review of the plug-in hybrid.
Discuss: 2021 Audi Q5 has a compelling plug-in powertrain option
