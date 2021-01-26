2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

Thanks to its overall refinement, agreeable tech and good performance, the Q5 is Audi's best-selling model in the US.
The Audi Q5 utility vehicle has received some minor enhancements for 2021.
Aside from some iffy leather, this SUV's interior is extremely nice.
Power is provided by a 2.0-liter turbo-four that cranks out 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
This infotainment system is intuitive and snappy, displayed on a 10.1-inch screen.
Audi Virtual Cockpit is optional on the Q5 and it's pretty amazing.
This is a cleanly styled utility vehicle, with no unnecessary swoops or froufrou detailing.
Do you know what these four rings stand for?
Like other modern Audis, the Q5 has no shortage of grille.
This example is fitted with optional five-spoke wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter.
