Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

Thanks to its overall refinement, agreeable tech and good performance, the Q5 is Audi's best-selling model in the US.

2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
1 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Audi Q5 utility vehicle has received some minor enhancements for 2021.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
2 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Aside from some iffy leather, this SUV's interior is extremely nice.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
3 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Power is provided by a 2.0-liter turbo-four that cranks out 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
4 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This infotainment system is intuitive and snappy, displayed on a 10.1-inch screen.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
5 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Audi Virtual Cockpit is optional on the Q5 and it's pretty amazing.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
6 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This is a cleanly styled utility vehicle, with no unnecessary swoops or froufrou detailing.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
7 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Do you know what these four rings stand for?

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
8 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Like other modern Audis, the Q5 has no shortage of grille.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
9 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This example is fitted with optional five-spoke wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
10 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow

For more photos of the 2021 Audi Q5, keep clicking through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
11 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
12 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
13 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
14 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
15 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
16 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
17 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
18 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
19 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
20 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
21 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
22 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
23 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
24 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
25 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
26 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
27 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
28 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
29 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
30 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
31 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
32 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
33 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
34 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
35 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
36 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
37 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
38 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
39 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
40 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
41 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
42 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
43 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
44 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
45 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
46 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
47 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
48 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
49 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI
50 of 50
Craig Cole/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

33 Photos
2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

23 Photos
2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

50 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

6 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e: Same looks, different heart

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e: Same looks, different heart

34 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos