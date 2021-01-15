2021 Audi A4 sticks to the script

The A4 is a no-nonsense, entry-level luxury sedan that brings plenty of features to the table.
When a buyer first dips their toes into luxury sedans, they tend to start small.
As a result, the compact-lux segment requires automakers to put forth a solid effort in order to keep those first-time buyers coming back for more.
To that end, the 2021 Audi A4 brings a ton of kit to the table in an effort to stand out from the crowd.
The most notable update for the 2021 Audi A4 is the addition of a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, as well as replacing the base front-wheel-drive setup in favor of AWD across the board.
The 2021 Audi A4 starts out pretty affordably, with a base price of $40,145, which isn't bad considering all that standard tech and now-standard all-wheel drive.
Keeping up with the Joneses is not easy in the compact-luxury-sedan segment, but the 2021 A4 is doing a great job of it.
The BMW 3 Series was recently refreshed, and it strikes a proper balance between soft and sporty, but I find its corporate interior uninspired and lacking the quality and refinement of the A4.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a damn fine luxury car, but its current iteration feels a little behind the times, but that won't be a problem in the near future as an all-new generation is slated to debut for the 2022 model year.
The 2021 Audi A4 is in the right place at the right time with the right equipment, resulting in a small luxury sedan that doesn't skip out on the important stuff.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Audi A4.
