Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Audi A4 sticks to the script

The A4 is a no-nonsense, entry-level luxury sedan that brings plenty of features to the table.

2021 Audi A4
1 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When a buyer first dips their toes into luxury sedans, they tend to start small.

2021 Audi A4
2 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

As a result, the compact-lux segment requires automakers to put forth a solid effort in order to keep those first-time buyers coming back for more.

2021 Audi A4
3 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

To that end, the 2021 Audi A4 brings a ton of kit to the table in an effort to stand out from the crowd.

2021 Audi A4
4 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The most notable update for the 2021 Audi A4 is the addition of a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, as well as replacing the base front-wheel-drive setup in favor of AWD across the board. 

2021 Audi A4
5 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Audi A4 starts out pretty affordably, with a base price of $40,145, which isn't bad considering all that standard tech and now-standard all-wheel drive.

2021 Audi A4
6 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keeping up with the Joneses is not easy in the compact-luxury-sedan segment, but the 2021 A4 is doing a great job of it. 

2021 Audi A4
7 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The BMW 3 Series was recently refreshed, and it strikes a proper balance between soft and sporty, but I find its corporate interior uninspired and lacking the quality and refinement of the A4. 

2021 Audi A4
8 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a damn fine luxury car, but its current iteration feels a little behind the times, but that won't be a problem in the near future as an all-new generation is slated to debut for the 2022 model year. 

2021 Audi A4
9 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Audi A4 is in the right place at the right time with the right equipment, resulting in a small luxury sedan that doesn't skip out on the important stuff.

2021 Audi A4
10 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Audi A4.

2021 Audi A4
11 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
12 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
13 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
14 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
15 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
16 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
17 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
18 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
19 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
20 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
21 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
22 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
23 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
24 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
25 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
26 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
27 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
28 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
29 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
30 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Audi A4
31 of 31
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
