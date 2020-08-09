The Aston Martin DBX is part luxury SUV, part sports car

  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX
This is Aston Martin's new DBX.

Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 37

The DBX is Aston's first foray into the luxury SUV space.

Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 37

And because it's an SUV, yes, it'll handle dirt roads.

Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 37

Maybe not serious off-roading, but dirt roads all the same.

Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 37

The DBX is actually quite large -- bigger than a Land Rover Range Rover.

Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 37

But its design actually makes it look quite small.

Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 37

Nice as the front seats are, there's even more room in back.

Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 37

Power comes from a Mercedes-Benz-sourced V8 engine.

Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 37

The DBX starts at just under $190,000.

Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 37

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Aston Martin DBX.

Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
13
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
14
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
15
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
16
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
17
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
18
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
19
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
20
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
21
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
22
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
23
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
24
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
25
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
26
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
27
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
28
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
29
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
30
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
31
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
32
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
33
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
34
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
35
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
36
of 37
Photo:Aston Martin
37
of 37
