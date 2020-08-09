The Aston Martin DBX is part luxury SUV, part sports car

This is Aston Martin's new DBX.
The DBX is Aston's first foray into the luxury SUV space.
And because it's an SUV, yes, it'll handle dirt roads.
Maybe not serious off-roading, but dirt roads all the same.
The DBX is actually quite large -- bigger than a Land Rover Range Rover.
But its design actually makes it look quite small.
Nice as the front seats are, there's even more room in back.
Power comes from a Mercedes-Benz-sourced V8 engine.
The DBX starts at just under $190,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Aston Martin DBX.