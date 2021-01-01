The four-cylinder Giulia looks just as hot as its Quadrifoglio sibling.
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is still one of the best looking cars in its class five years on.
The Giulia's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque.
This Ti Sport model gets a limited-slip differential as standard, and it's great fun to drive.
All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.
Every Giulia gets leather seats as standard, and the Ti Sport model has a unique steering wheel design.
These 19-inch wheels are standard on the Ti Sport, as are the Brembo brakes.
The Giulia's infotainment was updated for 2020, and while it's a lot better than before it still doesn't measure up to the systems offered by the Germans.
The Ti Sport also gets seats with larger bolsters, aluminum pedals, and other cosmetic bits.
The Giulia Ti Sport is a great car, but not one we'd want to live with everyday.
Keep swiping to see more of the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport is an Italian stunner
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.