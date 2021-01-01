Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport is an Italian stunner

The four-cylinder Giulia looks just as hot as its Quadrifoglio sibling.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-115
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is still one of the best looking cars in its class five years on.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-126
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Giulia's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-116
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This Ti Sport model gets a limited-slip differential as standard, and it's great fun to drive.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-117
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-127
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Every Giulia gets leather seats as standard, and the Ti Sport model has a unique steering wheel design.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-121
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

These 19-inch wheels are standard on the Ti Sport, as are the Brembo brakes.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-138
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Giulia's infotainment was updated for 2020, and while it's a lot better than before it still doesn't measure up to the systems offered by the Germans.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-140
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Ti Sport also gets seats with larger bolsters, aluminum pedals, and other cosmetic bits.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-143
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Giulia Ti Sport is a great car, but not one we'd want to live with everyday.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-110
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep swiping to see more of the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-111
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-112
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-113
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-114
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-118
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-119
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-120
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-122
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-123
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-124
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-125
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-128
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-129
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-130
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-131
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-132
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-133
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-134
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-135
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-136
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-137
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-139
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-141
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-142
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-144
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-145
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-146
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-147
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-148
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-149
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021-alfa-romeo-giulia-ti-sport-150
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
