/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Our long-term Acura TLX Type S hits the snow

A bit of the white stuff fell on the Tiger Eye Pearl paint of our sporty sedan.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2021 Acura TLX Type S
1 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

While driving home for the holidays, I got to experience the Acura TLX Type S in a bit of Colorado snow.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
2 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Sure, it may not look like much, but trust me, this pass was slick and steep.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
3 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system makes for great dry-pavement corner carving, but also helps maintain traction on snow and ice.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
4 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

I used the TLX's paddle shifters on the 7% grade to keep the car and a nice, slow pace.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
5 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

My tester wore Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season tires.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
6 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

A dedicated winter tire is always best, but the combination of all-wheel drive and paddle shifting kept the Acura on the road.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
7 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine with 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
8 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The color is called Tiger Eye Pearl.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
9 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This one's a road trip star.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
10 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Acura in a drier climate.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
11 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
12 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
13 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
14 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
15 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

Toyota debuts halo Capstone trim for 2022 Tundra pickup

More Galleries

Toyota debuts halo Capstone trim for 2022 Tundra pickup

13 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

41 Photos
2022 best new TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022 best new TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

51 Photos
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL finally looks good again

More Galleries

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL finally looks good again

73 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

58 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos