Our long-term Acura TLX Type S hits the snow

A bit of the white stuff fell on the Tiger Eye Pearl paint of our sporty sedan.
While driving home for the holidays, I got to experience the Acura TLX Type S in a bit of Colorado snow.
Sure, it may not look like much, but trust me, this pass was slick and steep.
The Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system makes for great dry-pavement corner carving, but also helps maintain traction on snow and ice.
I used the TLX's paddle shifters on the 7% grade to keep the car and a nice, slow pace.
My tester wore Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season tires.
A dedicated winter tire is always best, but the combination of all-wheel drive and paddle shifting kept the Acura on the road.
Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine with 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The color is called Tiger Eye Pearl.
This one's a road trip star.
Keep scrolling to see photos of the Acura in a drier climate.