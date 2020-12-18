2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec: Sharper performance and looks

An all-new second-generation Acura TLX arrives for the 2021 model year featuring more aggressive styling and improved performance.
To punch up styling, the 2021 TLX is lower, wider and longer than the outgoing car and boasts a faster roofline.
A-Spec versions of the 2021 TLX feature 19-inch wheels, a black Diamond Pentagon Grille, foglights and a decklid spoiler.
The cabin of the TLX A-Spec features a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, Milano leather sport seats with suede inserts and stainless steel pedals.
Power for the TLX A-Spec comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 making 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.
Front-wheel drive is standard on the 2021 TLX, but Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system is available for an additional $2,000.
Routing power to the TLX's wheels is a 10-speed automatic transmission.
This TLX SH-AWD A-Spec test car returns an EPA-estimated 21 miles per gallon in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.
On the handling front, the TLX's chassis gains a double wishbone front suspension in place of the previous cars MacPherson strut setup.
The 2021 Acura TLX starts at $38,525, which includes $1,025 for destination.