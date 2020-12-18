2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec: Sharper performance and looks

  • 2021-acura-tlx-a-spec-1
An all-new second-generation Acura TLX arrives for the 2021 model year featuring more aggressive styling and improved performance. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 75

To punch up styling, the 2021 TLX is lower, wider and longer than the outgoing car and boasts a faster roofline. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 75

A-Spec versions of the 2021 TLX feature 19-inch wheels, a black Diamond Pentagon Grille, foglights and a decklid spoiler.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 75

The cabin of the TLX A-Spec features a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, Milano leather sport seats with suede inserts and stainless steel pedals. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 75

Power for the TLX A-Spec comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 making 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 75

Front-wheel drive is standard on the 2021 TLX, but Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system is available for an additional $2,000.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 75

Routing power to the TLX's wheels is a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 75

This TLX SH-AWD A-Spec test car returns an EPA-estimated 21 miles per gallon in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 75

On the handling front, the TLX's chassis gains a double wishbone front suspension in place of the previous cars MacPherson strut setup. 

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 75

The 2021 Acura TLX starts at $38,525, which includes $1,025 for destination.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
13
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
14
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
15
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
16
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
18
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
43
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
44
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
45
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
62
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
63
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
64
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
65
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
66
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
67
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
68
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
69
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
70
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
71
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
72
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
73
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
74
of 75
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
75
of 75
Now Reading

2021 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec: Sharper performance and looks

Up Next

