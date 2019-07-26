  • 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
We first saw the Atlas Cross Sport as a concept at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Photo:Volkswagen
It has now evolved to prototype form on its way to a 2020 model year.

Photo:Volkswagen
The production model will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine standard.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
However, we sampled the 3.6-liter V6 with 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Cross Sport can tow 5,000 pounds and will be available with a tow package that includes an updated cooling system and alternator.

Photo:Volkswagen
In the heat of Death Valley the Cross Sport kept occupants cool while pulling hills from sea level to 4,000 feet in elevation.

Photo:Volkswagen
Hot-weather testing also ensures that the battery and brake lines can withstand the heat as can the bearing and the suspension components. 

Photo:Volkswagen
Even the exhaust system and firewall have been wired up to monitor these flaming temperatures. 

Photo:Volkswagen
The Cross Sport has the same wheelbase as the Atlas, but it's about 6 inches shorter overall and features a more sloping roofline.

Photo:Volkswagen
No word on pricing but we expect the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport to be on sale early next year. Keep scrolling for more photos. 

Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Volkswagen
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Volkswagen
