The 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 impresses six ways to Sunday

The 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD is an excellent three-row luxury utility vehicle.
This machine's interior, especially in top-shelf Inscription trim, is superb.
The engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-and-supercharged four-cylinder that is super smooth and quiet.
Augmenting that engine is a couple electric motors. Combined system output is 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque.
Here is where you charge this Volvo's 11.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The XC90 T8 has an advertised electric-only driving range of 18 miles.
You've got to love those "Thor's hammer" headlamps.
This Volvo's third-row seat is cramped for adult passengers.
This SUV has a cheerful, smiling face.
For more photos of the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8, keep clicking through this gallery.