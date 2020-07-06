  • 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD is an excellent three-row luxury utility vehicle.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
This machine's interior, especially in top-shelf Inscription trim, is superb. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
The engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-and-supercharged four-cylinder that is super smooth and quiet.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
Augmenting that engine is a couple electric motors. Combined system output is 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
Here is where you charge this Volvo's 11.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
The XC90 T8 has an advertised electric-only driving range of 18 miles.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
You've got to love those "Thor's hammer" headlamps. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
This Volvo's third-row seat is cramped for adult passengers.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
This SUV has a cheerful, smiling face. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
For more photos of the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8, keep clicking through this gallery.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
The 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 impresses six ways to Sunday

