2020 Volvo V90 is one good-lookin' wagon

Seriously, what's not to like about this Swedish longroof?
The 2020 Volvo V90 is one sharp-looking wagon.
That's especially true in this tester's shade of Bursting Blue.
R-Design models come with these 5-spoke, 20-inch wheels.
Two engines are offered. This one's the T6 powertrain, which combines a 2.0-liter I4, a turbocharger and a supercharger to deliver 316 horsepower.
The interior is handsome and comfortable.
It certainly has a great presence at night.
The Volvo V90 is a few years old now, but still looks just as good as the day it debuted.
Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is optional.
The V90 is a special-order car, meaning dealers don't have them readily available.
