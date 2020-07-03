Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Volvo V90 is one good-lookin' wagon

Seriously, what's not to like about this Swedish longroof?

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2020 Volvo V90 is one sharp-looking wagon.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That's especially true in this tester's shade of Bursting Blue.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

R-Design models come with these 5-spoke, 20-inch wheels.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Two engines are offered. This one's the T6 powertrain, which combines a 2.0-liter I4, a turbocharger and a supercharger to deliver 316 horsepower. 

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is handsome and comfortable.

Jonathan Harper

It certainly has a great presence at night.

Jonathan Harper

The Volvo V90 is a few years old now, but still looks just as good as the day it debuted. 

Jonathan Harper

Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is optional.

Jonathan Harper

The V90 is a special-order car, meaning dealers don't have them readily available.

Jonathan Harper

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Volvo V90.

