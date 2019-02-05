2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country: Svelte Swede is a sweet steed

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This new Volvo V60 Cross Country looks totally at home in snowy Sweden.
The V60 Cross Country is three inches taller than a standard V60 wagon.
All-wheel drive is standard.
All US-spec V60 Cross Country models will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
The T5 engine has 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
That's more than enough for some sideways fun in the snow.
Like other V60 models, the Cross Country has LED headlights and taillights.
Dashing through the snow...
The V60 Cross Country will hit US Volvo dealerships this summer.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country from our first drive in Sweden.