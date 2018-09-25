Volvo V60 Cross Country is the same wagon, but taller

  • Volvo V60 Cross Country
The Volvo V60 Cross Country is, in essence, just a taller V60.     

Its chassis and suspension have been tweaked to accommodate some light off-roading.    

The car sits about 2.9 inches higher than a regular V60.

All-wheel drive is standard, and there's a special off-road mode to switch to when the wheels hit the dirt.

When it goes on sale in Europe in time for the 2019 model year, it'll be offered with either Volvo's D4 diesel powertrain or the T5 gas powertrain.    

It won't arrive in the US until the 2020 model year, and it's safe to assume that we'll only get the gas option, which relies on a 250-horsepower I4.     

Volvo did say that plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid variants will be available in the future, as well.    

The V60 Cross Country will also get the same tech that we've seen in the standard V60.   

This includes a standard Sensus Connect infotainment system with a vertical screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.     

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Volvo's latest off-roader!

