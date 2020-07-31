Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered is a speedy Swede

Volvo's compact S60 gets a healthy boost of power and some performance hardware to match.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
1 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This stately sedan is the Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
2 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's the range-topping S60, with a 415-horsepower hybrid powertrain.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
3 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Those gold Brembo brake calipers are part of the Polestar treatment.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
4 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is comfortable and handsome.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
5 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can manually adjust the dampers with these gold knobs under the S60's hood.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
6 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The little Polestar badge is the only real way to know this S60 is super special.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
7 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The matte paint is a $7,000 option and... no thanks.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
8 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The S60 Polestar can drive up to 22 miles under fully electric power.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
9 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

All told, this sedan costs around $65,000.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
10 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered.

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
11 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
12 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
13 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
14 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
15 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
16 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
17 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
18 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
19 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
20 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
21 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
22 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
23 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
24 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
25 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
26 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
27 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
