2020 Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered is a speedy Swede

Volvo's compact S60 gets a healthy boost of power and some performance hardware to match.
This stately sedan is the Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered.
It's the range-topping S60, with a 415-horsepower hybrid powertrain.
Those gold Brembo brake calipers are part of the Polestar treatment.
The interior is comfortable and handsome.
You can manually adjust the dampers with these gold knobs under the S60's hood.
The little Polestar badge is the only real way to know this S60 is super special.
The matte paint is a $7,000 option and... no thanks.
The S60 Polestar can drive up to 22 miles under fully electric power.
All told, this sedan costs around $65,000.
