2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is a competent compact crossover

The Volkswagen Tiguan is largely unchanged for 2020.
Features now common across the automotive industry, like forward-collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and rear traffic alert, are standard.
An 8-inch touchscreen is standard for SE trims or higher on the 2020 Tiguan.
A hands-free, foot-activated tailgate is optional on the top-of-the-line Tiguan.
The panoramic sunroof comes as a $1,200 option for the 2020 Tiguan SE, but is included in all higher trims.
The 2020 Tiguan comes standard with three rows of seating in front-wheel-drive models, but is optional with the all-wheel-drive models.