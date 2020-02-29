2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is a competent compact crossover

  • 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
The Volkswagen Tiguan is largely unchanged for 2020.

Features now common across the automotive industry, like forward-collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and rear traffic alert, are standard.

An 8-inch touchscreen is standard for SE trims or higher on the 2020 Tiguan.

A hands-free, foot-activated tailgate is optional on the top-of-the-line Tiguan.

The panoramic sunroof comes as a $1,200 option for the 2020 Tiguan SE, but is included in all higher trims.

The 2020 Tiguan comes standard with three rows of seating in front-wheel-drive models, but is optional with the all-wheel-drive models.

