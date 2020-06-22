2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

The US-spec Passat has old tech and underwhelming performance, but if you want to drive from Los Angeles to Seattle on less than two tanks of fuel, it's the ride for you.
Here's the 2020 Volkswagen Passat in R-Line trim.
The R-Line gets these sporty-looking 19-inch wheels.
The Passat's interior is downright huge.
There's a 2.0-liter turbo engine under the hood with 174 horsepower.
A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.
The Passat certainly won't win any awards for its handling.
But its back seat is massive, which is great for passengers.
The 2020 Passat starts at $23,915, including $920 for destination.
Fully loaded, the Passat tops out around $32,000.
