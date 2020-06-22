Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

The US-spec Passat has old tech and underwhelming performance, but if you want to drive from Los Angeles to Seattle on less than two tanks of fuel, it's the ride for you.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Here's the 2020 Volkswagen Passat in R-Line trim.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The R-Line gets these sporty-looking 19-inch wheels.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Passat's interior is downright huge.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

There's a 2.0-liter turbo engine under the hood with 174 horsepower.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Passat certainly won't win any awards for its handling.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

But its back seat is massive, which is great for passengers.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The 2020 Passat starts at $23,915, including $920 for destination.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Fully loaded, the Passat tops out around $32,000.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat.

