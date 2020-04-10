2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport delivers sharp looks and surprising practicality

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is for when you want a stylish large-format crossover SUV, but only need five seats.
New for 2020, this model rides on the same MQB platform as VW's three-row Atlas, including the same long wheelbase.
That long wheelbase pays big dividends inside, particularly in the second row, which has more legroom than rivals.
Available in either front- or 4Motion all-wheel-drive spec, the Atlas Cross Sport is offered with both four- and six-cylinder power.
A Sport-Cross-exclusive Dark Burgundy leather available on SEL trims helps amp up the cabin's style.
This R-Line tester features the 3.6-liter V6, tuned here to deliver 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.
Not shown here, the less-costly 2.0-liter turbo base engine may actually be the pick of the range, with 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque that's available lower in the rev range.
The most-efficient Cross Sport, a FWD I4 model, nets 21 miles per gallon city, 24 highway, and 22 combined. Go for an AWD V6 like this tester, however, and the numbers are 16 city, 22 highway and 19 combined.
Yep, this range-topping SEL has huge, 21-inch wheels. Fortunately, they really sell this SUV's style without killing ride quality.
The R-Line model gets unique front- and rear bumper caps with gloss-black and chrome trim.
