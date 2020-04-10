2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport delivers sharp looks and surprising practicality

  • 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Sport Cross
  • 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is for when you want a stylish large-format crossover SUV, but only need five seats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1
of 67

New for 2020, this model rides on the same MQB platform as VW's three-row Atlas, including the same long wheelbase.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
2
of 67

That long wheelbase pays big dividends inside, particularly in the second row, which has more legroom than rivals.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
3
of 67

Available in either front- or 4Motion all-wheel-drive spec, the Atlas Cross Sport is offered with both four- and six-cylinder power. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
4
of 67

A Sport-Cross-exclusive Dark Burgundy leather available on SEL trims helps amp up the cabin's style.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
5
of 67

This R-Line tester features the 3.6-liter V6, tuned here to deliver 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
6
of 67

Not shown here, the less-costly 2.0-liter turbo base engine may actually be the pick of the range, with 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque that's available lower in the rev range.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
7
of 67

The most-efficient Cross Sport, a FWD I4 model, nets 21 miles per gallon city, 24 highway, and 22 combined. Go for an AWD V6 like this tester, however, and the numbers are 16 city, 22 highway and 19 combined. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
8
of 67

Yep, this range-topping SEL has huge, 21-inch wheels. Fortunately, they really sell this SUV's style without killing ride quality.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
9
of 67

The R-Line model gets unique front- and rear bumper caps with gloss-black and chrome trim. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
10
of 67

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more images of the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
11
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
12
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
13
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
14
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
15
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
16
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
17
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
18
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
19
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
20
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
21
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
22
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
23
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
24
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
25
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
26
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
27
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
28
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
29
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
30
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
31
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
32
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
33
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
34
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
35
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
36
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
37
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
38
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
39
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
40
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
41
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
42
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
43
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
44
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
45
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
46
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
47
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
48
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
49
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
50
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
51
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
52
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
53
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
54
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
55
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
56
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
57
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
58
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
59
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
60
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
61
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
62
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
63
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
64
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
65
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
66
of 67
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
67
of 67
