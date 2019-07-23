2020 Toyota Tacoma gets a new face, tech

By make and model
For 2020, the Toyota Tacoma gets a bit of refreshed mug.
However, in TRD Pro trim the differences are harder to see.
Shown here on the TRD Off Road is the Tacoma's new headlight design.
The TRD Pro adds sequential turn signals into the mix.
The biggest news, however, is the inclusion of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.
Oh, and there is a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat... finally.
Also on hand is Toyota Safety Sense-P, which includes precollision braking with pedestrian detection, high-speed adaptive cruise control (meaning it only works above 25 mph), lane-departure alert and automatic high-beam headlights.
Out back the Tacoma gets a few tweaks to the tail lamps.
But under the hood is the same old available 3.5-liter V6 pushing out 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, though a smaller 2.7-liter is standard.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma in TRD Pro and TRD Off Road trims.