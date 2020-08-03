2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road: Ready and willing to get dirty

  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road

This paint color is called Cement and it's LOVELY.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 62

The Tacoma's interior is better than what you get in some competing midsize trucks, even if it's not exactly a home run.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 62

If you're on the taller side, this pickup's driving position is not great.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 62

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6. It's smooth and delivers 278 horsepower. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 62

Here, that engine is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission, though a six-ratio manual gearbox is also offered in the Tacoma.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 62

Rugged Goodyear tires provide plenty of grip on road and off.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 62

This truck's climate controls are easy to reach and use.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 62

A crew-cab body provides seating for up to five people, though the Tacoma's backseat is a bit tight.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 62

You can't spell "Tacoma" without "taco." Who else is hungry?

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 62

For more photos of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road, keep clicking through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
56
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
57
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
58
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
59
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
60
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
61
of 62
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
62
of 62
Now Reading

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road: Ready and willing to get dirty

Up Next

Toyota offers yet another special edition of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner
California will test a stretch of highway paved using recycled plastics

California will test a stretch of highway paved using recycled plastics

by
Renaming Tesla Autopilot? That'd be 'idiotic,' Elon Musk says

Renaming Tesla Autopilot? That'd be 'idiotic,' Elon Musk says

by
T-Pain prefers the Mini Cooper to expensive supercars like the Bugatti Veyron

T-Pain prefers the Mini Cooper to expensive supercars like the Bugatti Veyron

by
Gordon Murray T50 reveal: How to watch the McLaren F1 spiritual successor debut

Gordon Murray T50 reveal: How to watch the McLaren F1 spiritual successor debut

by
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor spy shots reveal new suspension secrets

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor spy shots reveal new suspension secrets

by