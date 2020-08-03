2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road: Ready and willing to get dirty

This paint color is called Cement and it's LOVELY.
The Tacoma's interior is better than what you get in some competing midsize trucks, even if it's not exactly a home run.
If you're on the taller side, this pickup's driving position is not great.
Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6. It's smooth and delivers 278 horsepower.
Here, that engine is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission, though a six-ratio manual gearbox is also offered in the Tacoma.
Rugged Goodyear tires provide plenty of grip on road and off.
This truck's climate controls are easy to reach and use.
A crew-cab body provides seating for up to five people, though the Tacoma's backseat is a bit tight.
You can't spell "Tacoma" without "taco." Who else is hungry?
