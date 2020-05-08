The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road is a rugged-looking mall-crawler

  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road

The RAV4 TRD Off-Road is an attractive small SUV.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 55

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's good for 203 horsepower.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 55

Falken all-terrain tires give this vehicle a little more off-road capability.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 55

The RAV4's interior is pleasant and well built.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 55

These chunky control knobs feel great in your hand.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 55

Unfortunately, the TRD Off-Road model doesn't offer too much in the way of additional off-road capability. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 55

There's plenty of space inside this SUV.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 55

This infotainment system is not particularly inspired.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 55

The RAV4's gauges are simple and easy to read.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 55

For more photos of this Toyota, keep scrolling through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 55
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 55
Now Reading

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road is a rugged-looking mall-crawler

Up Next

2021 Toyota GR Yaris is rally glory homologated
Tesla not given permission to restart production in California, county says

Tesla not given permission to restart production in California, county says

by
Waymo self-driving cars hit the road again in Phoenix

Waymo self-driving cars hit the road again in Phoenix

by
Hyundai Genesis Coupe recalled for loose airbags

Hyundai Genesis Coupe recalled for loose airbags

by
How to watch Sunday's virtual NASCAR iRacing race without cable

How to watch Sunday's virtual NASCAR iRacing race without cable

by
Georgia now home to 20,000 licensed teens who never took road test

Georgia now home to 20,000 licensed teens who never took road test

by