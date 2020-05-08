The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road is a rugged-looking mall-crawler

The RAV4 TRD Off-Road is an attractive small SUV.
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's good for 203 horsepower.
Falken all-terrain tires give this vehicle a little more off-road capability.
The RAV4's interior is pleasant and well built.
These chunky control knobs feel great in your hand.
Unfortunately, the TRD Off-Road model doesn't offer too much in the way of additional off-road capability.
There's plenty of space inside this SUV.
This infotainment system is not particularly inspired.
The RAV4's gauges are simple and easy to read.
