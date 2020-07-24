The 2020 Toyota Prius still looks like a spaceship

The Toyota Prius may be shaped like a lozenge, but that's part of the reason it's so efficient.
This hybrid's interior is just as unusually designed as its exterior.
A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is the heart of this car's hybrid drivetrain. Total system output measures 121 horsepower.
The multi-tiered dashboard houses a series of secondary screens near the base of the windshield.
With the rear seats up or down, the Prius offers plenty of cargo space.
It won't win any design awards, but the Prius' shape cheats the wind for greater efficiency.
There are no traditional gauges in front of the driver.
At 15 inches, this test car's wheels are relatively small, but they're also reasonably stylish.
Toyota's infotainment systems are, unfortunately, pretty lackluster and that is still the case here.
