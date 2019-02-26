The 2020 Toyota Corolla improves in nearly every way

  • 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE
The Toyota Corolla sedan is all-new for the 2020 model year, the car's 12th generation.

It's built on the company's global TNGA platform, versions of which are used for everything from the Prius right up to the RAV4.

Design-wise, the Corolla looks a whole lot less bland than before, especially in this XSE trim.

There's lots of standard safety tech, including automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist, on every trim level.

The car's base engine is a 1.8-liter inline-four with 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque. An optional 2.0-liter offers 169 hp and 151 lb-ft.

The 1.8-liter engine returns 30 miles per gallon city and 38 miles per gallon highway in L and LE trims, while the XLE scores 29/37 mpg.

Fuel economy with the optional 2.0-liter engine is 31/38 in XSE trim and 31/40 mpg in the SE model.

The Corolla remains an affordable choice within its segment, with base prices starting at just $20,430 with destination.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla is on sale in dealers now.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Toyota Corolla.

