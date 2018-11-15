  • 2020 Toyota Corolla
The 2020 Toyota Corolla moves to a new platform and has a new look inside and out.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Corolla sedan is a little lower and a little wider. The front overhang is shorter, and the rear overhang is longer.

The new Corolla's design is much more aggressive than before, with LED lighting all around, sharp creases and even a trunk lid spoiler on the XSE trim level.

A 1.8-liter inline-four engine with 139 horsepower is standard. A 2.0-liter with 169 horsepower is available in the SE and XSE trim levels.

A continuously variable transmission is standard on all trim levels except the SE, which can be equipped with a six-speed manual.

All Corollas come standard with precollision warning and braking, lane-departure warning and other safety technologies.

Most Corolla models will have 16-inch wheels, but the SE and XSE get 18s as standard.

Toyota says that the cabin now offers better visibility than the old Corolla sedan, and also that it's quieter inside.

All 2020 Corollas use multilink rear suspension, which should provide better ride quality and better handling than the prior car's torsion-beam arrangement.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Toyota Corolla.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla wears a striking new face

