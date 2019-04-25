2020 Toyota Corolla sedan is a big step forward

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Toyota Corolla is the best-selling car of all time, and for good reason.
It's a no-nonsense, straightforward compact sedan that oozes value.
The 12th-generation Corolla keeps that tradition alive, but this time around it packs character that has been sorely missing in previous generations to great effect.
While it might not be as capacious as its hatchback sibling, the 2020 Corolla sedan's trunk isn't too bad.
At 13.1 cubic feet, it's more than enough to handle a family's worth of groceries or a box's worth of flowers and mulch.
That's great in a bubble, but the Corolla's capacity actually lags behind competitors like the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Jetta.
The Toyota New Global Architecture is a flexible vehicle platform that underpins all matter of new Toyotas, from Camry to RAV4.
It gives the new Corolla a solidity that it lacked in prior iterations.
That's especially true in conjunction with my XSE tester's sportier suspension tuning.
