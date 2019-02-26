The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid requires few sacrifices to save gas

  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

This year, Toyota is bringing a hybrid version of the Corolla to the US market for the first time.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Corolla Hybrid uses essentially the same powertrain as the Prius, with a 1.8-liter inline-four gas engine that produces 121 horsepower and an electric motor that offers 71 hp.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The car has impressive EPA ratings of 53 miles per gallon city, 52 mpg highway and 52 mpg combined.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Corolla Hybrid doesn't have too many visual changes from the standard model. Unique 15-inch wheels and various Hybrid badges are the main giveaways.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Because the nickel-metal hydride battery pack sits beneath the rear seats it doesn't reduce interior or cargo space compared to a standard Corolla.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The Corolla Hybrid drives well and easily returns impressive fuel economy numbers. An EV Mode button even allows (very short) all-electric driving.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Unlike some hybrids -- including the Prius -- the Corolla Hybrid doesn't have a deliberately weird shifter, instead using a traditional automatic shift lever.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Standard equipment on the hybrid includes push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Amazon Alexa integration, automatic climate control and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 2020 Corolla LE Hybrid starts at $23,880 with destination, or $3,000 more than the non-hybrid LE.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
11
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
12
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
13
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
14
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
15
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
16
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
17
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
18
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
19
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
20
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
21
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
22
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
23
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
24
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
25
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
26
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
27
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
28
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Toyota
29
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Now Reading

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid requires few sacrifices to save gas

Up Next

The 2020 Toyota Corolla improves in nearly every way

Latest Stories

Elon Musk says SEC oversight is 'broken' in wake of Tesla numbers tweet

Elon Musk says SEC oversight is 'broken' in wake of Tesla numbers tweet

by
Polestar 2 Launch Edition will cost $63,000, less-expensive variants to follow

Polestar 2 Launch Edition will cost $63,000, less-expensive variants to follow

by
2021 Polestar 2 arrives with 408 hp and an estimated 275-mile range

2021 Polestar 2 arrives with 408 hp and an estimated 275-mile range

by
Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC: How do they stack up?

Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC: How do they stack up?

by
The 2019 Ram 1500 is a techy cowboy dream truck

The 2019 Ram 1500 is a techy cowboy dream truck

7:15