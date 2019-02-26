The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid requires few sacrifices to save gas

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This year, Toyota is bringing a hybrid version of the Corolla to the US market for the first time.
The Corolla Hybrid uses essentially the same powertrain as the Prius, with a 1.8-liter inline-four gas engine that produces 121 horsepower and an electric motor that offers 71 hp.
The car has impressive EPA ratings of 53 miles per gallon city, 52 mpg highway and 52 mpg combined.
The Corolla Hybrid doesn't have too many visual changes from the standard model. Unique 15-inch wheels and various Hybrid badges are the main giveaways.
Because the nickel-metal hydride battery pack sits beneath the rear seats it doesn't reduce interior or cargo space compared to a standard Corolla.
The Corolla Hybrid drives well and easily returns impressive fuel economy numbers. An EV Mode button even allows (very short) all-electric driving.
Unlike some hybrids -- including the Prius -- the Corolla Hybrid doesn't have a deliberately weird shifter, instead using a traditional automatic shift lever.
Standard equipment on the hybrid includes push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Amazon Alexa integration, automatic climate control and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.
The 2020 Corolla LE Hybrid starts at $23,880 with destination, or $3,000 more than the non-hybrid LE.
