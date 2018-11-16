Toyota Camry TRD wears a wild wing

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Camry TRD also gets a new set of wheels, wearing 19-inch matte black alloys that are each 3.1 pounds lighter than the wheels on the XSE trim.
Bridgestone Potenza summer tires (235/40R19) are standard, too.
The two-tone getup you see here is standard, no matter whether you spec the car in red, white or silver, the only three colors on offer.
It's hard to look at the Camry TRD and not immediately be drawn to the rear end.
A new body kit adds a more aggressive front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser, all of which are claimed to be beneficial to high-speed stability.
The front grille is a unique one that won't be found on any other trim.
The shift knob has a TRD logo embossed into it.
Inside, there are black sports seats clad in synthetic leather with fabric inserts.
The Camry TRD gets stiffer coil springs that bring the car 0.6 inches closer to terra firma.
New TRD shocks are tucked away in there, too, and behind the front wheels lie a set of 12.9-inch brakes.
The sway bars are beefier, stiffening the car by 44 percent up front and 67 percent out back.
Under the hood is Toyota's 3.5-liter V6.