Toyota Camry TRD wears a wild wing

  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD
  • Toyota Camry TRD

The Camry TRD also gets a new set of wheels, wearing 19-inch matte black alloys that are each 3.1 pounds lighter than the wheels on the XSE trim.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 12

Bridgestone Potenza summer tires (235/40R19) are standard, too.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 12

The two-tone getup you see here is standard, no matter whether you spec the car in red, white or silver, the only three colors on offer.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 12

It's hard to look at the Camry TRD and not immediately be drawn to the rear end.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 12

A new body kit adds a more aggressive front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser, all of which are claimed to be beneficial to high-speed stability.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
5
of 12

The front grille is a unique one that won't be found on any other trim.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
6
of 12

The shift knob has a TRD logo embossed into it.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
7
of 12

Inside, there are black sports seats clad in synthetic leather with fabric inserts.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
8
of 12

The Camry TRD gets stiffer coil springs that bring the car 0.6 inches closer to terra firma.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
9
of 12

New TRD shocks are tucked away in there, too, and behind the front wheels lie a set of 12.9-inch brakes.   

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
10
of 12

The sway bars are beefier, stiffening the car by 44 percent up front and 67 percent out back.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
11
of 12

Under the hood is Toyota's 3.5-liter V6.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
12
of 12
Now Reading

Toyota Camry TRD wears a wild wing

Up Next

The 2020 Toyota Corolla wears a striking new face

Latest Stories

VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

by
Everybody sucks at driving safely around schools, study finds

Everybody sucks at driving safely around schools, study finds

by
Ford recalls 2018 Expedition, 2018 Lincoln Navigator for seat problems

Ford recalls 2018 Expedition, 2018 Lincoln Navigator for seat problems

by
An exclusive drive in Audi's futuristic, electric racer

An exclusive drive in Audi's futuristic, electric racer

by
Driving the 2019 Formula E car

Driving the 2019 Formula E car

15:18