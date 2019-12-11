Is the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD actually sporty?

That is the aggressive face of the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD.
This car's interior is dressed up with red seatbelts and stitching, plus some other unique materials.
Under the hood resides a 3.5-liter V6 that provides 301 horsepower.
The backseat is spacious and comfortable, but it lacks air vents or power ports.
Just in case you forget which company builds the Camry TRD.
This car's rear is just as aggressive as its front.
The trunk-mounted spoiler is probably a bit much for this family sedan.
Pop that lid open and there is plenty of storage space.
The Camry TRD's engine is muscular and incredibly refined.
