2020 Toyota Camry TRD comes with a wing

The Toyota Camry has been lauded as the practical, safe choice for those drivers who don't want to take too many risks.
For 2020, however, Toyota introduces a TRD trim, complete with a wing.
Toyota Racing Development is well-known for winning off-road races, but the TRD-tuned Camry has been a standout at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lately.
The TRD treatment is mostly a handling package, with stiffer coil springs and larger front and rear sway bars.
Sticky summer tires that are a half-inch wider make for more grip.
Larger front brakes and a cat-back exhaust round out the improvements.
Nothing changes under the hood. A 3.5-liter V6 delivers 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.
Shifting duties are taken care of by the same 8-speed automatic transmission found in other Camry trims.
Toyota's Active Cornering Assist system brakes the inside wheel to help the car rotate through a turn.
The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD can be had for $31,040, not including destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.