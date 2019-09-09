2020 Toyota Camry TRD comes with a wing

  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD
  • 2020 Toyota Camry TRD

The Toyota Camry has been lauded as the practical, safe choice for those drivers who don't want to take too many risks.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 16

For 2020, however, Toyota introduces a TRD trim, complete with a wing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 16

Toyota Racing Development is well-known for winning off-road races, but the TRD-tuned Camry has been a standout at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lately.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 16

The TRD treatment is mostly a handling package, with stiffer coil springs and larger front and rear sway bars.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 16

Sticky summer tires that are a half-inch wider make for more grip.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 16

Larger front brakes and a cat-back exhaust round out the improvements. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 16

Nothing changes under the hood. A 3.5-liter V6 delivers 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 16

Shifting duties are taken care of by the same 8-speed automatic transmission found in other Camry trims. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 16

Toyota's Active Cornering Assist system brakes the inside wheel to help the car rotate through a turn. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 16

The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD can be had for $31,040, not including destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
11
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
12
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
13
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
14
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
15
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
16
of 16
Now Reading

2020 Toyota Camry TRD comes with a wing

Up Next

2020 Toyota Tundra: Still thundering along

Latest Stories

Audi AI:Trail concept is an off-road, Level 4 EV with drones for headlights

Audi AI:Trail concept is an off-road, Level 4 EV with drones for headlights

by
The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback mixes performance with fastback styling

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback mixes performance with fastback styling

by
2020 Porsche Taycan brings all-electric performance to Frankfurt

2020 Porsche Taycan brings all-electric performance to Frankfurt

by
2020 Alpina B3 Touring is a fast BMW wagon that's not for US

2020 Alpina B3 Touring is a fast BMW wagon that's not for US

by
Mercedes-AMG's GLB35 is a sprightly SUV headed for the US

Mercedes-AMG's GLB35 is a sprightly SUV headed for the US

by