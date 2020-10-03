2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050xt: All nice, no vice

Suzuki's latest big V-Strom bike is a jack-of-all-trades that rarely leaves you wanting more.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050xt
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050xt

Suzuki's V-Strom line has long been a popular first bike and daily commuter tool.

The big V-Strom, now known as the 1050, offers riders surprising performance and a fairly modern feature set.

Not only is the V-Strom 1050xt the sweet spot in the lineup, but it's also surprisingly affordable compared with the other bikes in its class.

It's all-day comfortable and offers great wind protection for freeway slogs.

There are plenty of places to strap gear and tie down bags.

The windshield is easily adjustable without tools, and is ideally shaped to prevent most buffeting at speed.

The 1037-cc L-twin engine is smooth and frugal, while producing decent power.

The rider aids are nice too -- ABS, traction control and rider modes go a long way to making newer riders feel safe.

Talking about the 1050xt, it's impossible to not mention the bike's stellar looks.

The red-on-white theme of this bike calls to mind certain cigarette-sponsored racers of old.

Keep going for more photos of the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050xt.

