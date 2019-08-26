2020 Subaru Legacy is tech-rich and turbocharged

  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy

It might not look totally new, but the Subaru Legacy gets a complete overhaul for 2020.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
1
of 28

The Legacy rides on the new Subaru Global Platform, and shares most of its underpinnings with the taller Outback wagon.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2
of 28

Two engine choices are available: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-4 or a turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-4.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
3
of 28

The naturally aspirated engine offers 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
4
of 28

The turbocharged mill, on the other hand, offers a healthier 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
5
of 28

Regardless of engine, every Legacy comes with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
6
of 28

The key way to spot a turbocharged model is from the rear -- it has visible exhaust tips.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
7
of 28

Inside, buyers can opt for a portrait-style, 11.6-inch touchscreen running Subaru's Starlink infotainment system.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
8
of 28

EyeSight driver-assistance technology is standard on every Legacy model.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
9
of 28

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Subaru Legacy.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
10
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
11
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
12
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
13
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
14
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
15
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
16
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
17
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
18
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
19
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
20
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
21
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
22
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
23
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
24
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
25
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
26
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
27
of 28

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
28
of 28
Now Reading

2020 Subaru Legacy is tech-rich and turbocharged

Up Next

2019 Subaru Ascent is a well-rounded family hauler

Latest Stories

Drivers think some active safety technology is overbearing, J.D. Power reveals

Drivers think some active safety technology is overbearing, J.D. Power reveals

by
5G could make self-driving cars smarter, commutes safer

5G could make self-driving cars smarter, commutes safer

by
Polestar celebrates opening of new assembly plant in Chengdu, China

Polestar celebrates opening of new assembly plant in Chengdu, China

by
Infiniti's getting a new global design chief and that's a good thing

Infiniti's getting a new global design chief and that's a good thing

by
Corvette fans are using the power of the internet to fight dealer markups

Corvette fans are using the power of the internet to fight dealer markups

by