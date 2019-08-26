2020 Subaru Legacy is tech-rich and turbocharged

It might not look totally new, but the Subaru Legacy gets a complete overhaul for 2020.
The Legacy rides on the new Subaru Global Platform, and shares most of its underpinnings with the taller Outback wagon.
Two engine choices are available: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-4 or a turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-4.
The naturally aspirated engine offers 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.
The turbocharged mill, on the other hand, offers a healthier 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.
Regardless of engine, every Legacy comes with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive.
The key way to spot a turbocharged model is from the rear -- it has visible exhaust tips.
Inside, buyers can opt for a portrait-style, 11.6-inch touchscreen running Subaru's Starlink infotainment system.
EyeSight driver-assistance technology is standard on every Legacy model.
