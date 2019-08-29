2020 Subaru Forester makes a play as the value crossover

For the 2020 model year, the Subaru Forester will be slightly more expensive, but there's a lot of value here.
The actual MSRP rings in at $24,495, up $200 from the 2019 model. Destination charges have also increased from $975 to $1,010.
Subaru's suite of active safety equipment, EyeSight, is standard on all models for 2020.
The same 2.5-liter flat-4 engine provides hustle for the Forester and produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is the only transmission offered. All-wheel drive is, of course, standard.
The Premium model jumps $700 and rings in at $28,405 after the increased destination charge.
Yet, there's still value packed in. Rather than make it an option, Subaru now bundles the All-Weather Package as standard equipment.
It comes with heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield deicer.
As buyers climb through the hierarchy of trims, they'll find more niceties ranging from a leather-wrapped steering wheel to a power liftgate and additional active safety technology.
Forester Limited and Touring models climb $300 to start at $32,105 and $35,605 after destination respectively.
Forester Sport models only see the $200 price jump and carry a $30,005 starting price after destination.
Look for the 2020 Forester at dealers, and most likely in colder climates, later this year.