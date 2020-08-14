2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is an exercise in excess

  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09486
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09152
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09320
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09322
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09261
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09227
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09329
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09314
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09354
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09360
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09361
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09366
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09372
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09376
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09378
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09380
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09165
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09167
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09175
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09181
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09203
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09205
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09147
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09214
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09224
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09231
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09248
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09255
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09259
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09262
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09268
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09279
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09284
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09288
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09304
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09317
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09335
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09348
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09382
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09389
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09398
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09402
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09403
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09405
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09409
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09414
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09416
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09419
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09421
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09494
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09422
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09426
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09431
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09435
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09438
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09445
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09447
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09449
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09454
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09456
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09460
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09236
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09247
  • rolls-royce-wraith-2020-09491

The Wraith is Rolls-Royce's full-size grand touring coupe.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 64

The Black Badge model adds a few performance upgrades and special black trim and badges.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 64

Going this route adds $50,000 to the Wraith's $330,000 bottom line, but that's just the beginning.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 64

Behind the upright "Phantom Grille" is a 6.6-liter, turbocharged V12 engine making 623 horsepower.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 64

The Black Badge model has more torque than standard, twisting to the tune of 642 pound-feet.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 64

The standard air suspension also gains a sportier tune with the Black Badge package.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 64

Despite the improved performance, the Wraith still rides as comfortably as ever, feeling like a magic carpet around bends and over bumps.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 64

Tipping the scales at nearly 2.5 tons, the Wraith still manages a reasonably quick 0-to-60 mph sprint in just 4.4 seconds.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 64

Inside, you'll find a cabin that that is immaculately trimmed and completely customizable.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 64

Every detail can be changed when ordering the Wraith to meet the buyer's bespoke needs.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 64

Keep scrolling for more photos of the awesome 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith or check out our full rated review to learn about its one Achilles' heel.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
49
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
50
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
51
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
52
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
53
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
54
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
55
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
56
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
57
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
58
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
59
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
60
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
61
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
62
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
63
of 64
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
64
of 64
Now Reading

2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is an exercise in excess

Up Next

Oregon EV shop swapped a Tesla heart into Johnny Cash's old Rolls-Royce
Polestar shows us how far the Tesla Model 3 goes at highway speeds

Polestar shows us how far the Tesla Model 3 goes at highway speeds

by
Why walk? Check out the best electric scooters for 2020

Why walk? Check out the best electric scooters for 2020

by
Lincoln partners with Calm to offer meditation, mindfulness exercises to customers

Lincoln partners with Calm to offer meditation, mindfulness exercises to customers

by
Daimler reaches $3 billion settlement agreement with US over diesel cheating

Daimler reaches $3 billion settlement agreement with US over diesel cheating

by
Self-driving car only lanes? They're coming to an autonomous corridor in Michigan

Self-driving car only lanes? They're coming to an autonomous corridor in Michigan

by