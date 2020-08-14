2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is an exercise in excess

The Wraith is Rolls-Royce's full-size grand touring coupe.
The Black Badge model adds a few performance upgrades and special black trim and badges.
Going this route adds $50,000 to the Wraith's $330,000 bottom line, but that's just the beginning.
Behind the upright "Phantom Grille" is a 6.6-liter, turbocharged V12 engine making 623 horsepower.
The Black Badge model has more torque than standard, twisting to the tune of 642 pound-feet.
The standard air suspension also gains a sportier tune with the Black Badge package.
Despite the improved performance, the Wraith still rides as comfortably as ever, feeling like a magic carpet around bends and over bumps.
Tipping the scales at nearly 2.5 tons, the Wraith still manages a reasonably quick 0-to-60 mph sprint in just 4.4 seconds.
Inside, you'll find a cabin that that is immaculately trimmed and completely customizable.
Every detail can be changed when ordering the Wraith to meet the buyer's bespoke needs.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the awesome 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith or check out our full rated review to learn about its one Achilles' heel.