Testing the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo's range

Here's the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo.

This is Porsche's first EV, and it's a real winner.

The EPA claims this Taycan Turbo will go 201 miles on a single charge.

Based on our testing, however, we think it'll safely do a lot more than that.

The Taycan Turbo is powered by a 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery.

A pair of electric motors produce a combined 616 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche says the Taycan Turbo will accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

The Taycan has a strong resemblance to Porsche's original Mission E concept car.

LED headlights are standard.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo.

