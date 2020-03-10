Testing the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo's range

Here's the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo.
This is Porsche's first EV, and it's a real winner.
The EPA claims this Taycan Turbo will go 201 miles on a single charge.
Based on our testing, however, we think it'll safely do a lot more than that.
The Taycan Turbo is powered by a 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery.
A pair of electric motors produce a combined 616 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque.
Porsche says the Taycan Turbo will accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds.
The Taycan has a strong resemblance to Porsche's original Mission E concept car.
LED headlights are standard.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo.