2020 Porsche Taycan 4S does the electric slide in Finland

The Taycan is Porsche's brand-new electric sedan.
And here it is on a frozen lake in northern Finland.
The 4S is the least expensive version of the Taycan to be released at this point.
It still has motors at both axles, giving it through-the-road all-wheel drive.
Three different traction control settings give you different levels of grip on snow and ice.
It's super easy to pull off long, controlled drifts in the Taycan.
And it looks absolutely awesome all the while.
The Taycan 4S will go on sale midway through 2020.
The Taycan 4S can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds.
